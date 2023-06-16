Google puts the OnePlus Nord 3 and 24 more phones in the ARCore program

In addition to having an impact on the public, the announcement of Apple’s Vision Pro headset seems to have reminded competitors of the prominence of virtual and augmented reality in the market. Now, Google has announced that more than 20 cell phones are receiving support for the ARCore program, software aimed at creating applications in augmented reality.

New additions include the still-unreleased OnePlus Nord 3 and more additions like the OnePlus 11R, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Poco F5 Pro, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 lineup and more. Almost all of the added phones are popular in the Asian and European markets, with Motorola’s additions being the only exception.