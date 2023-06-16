Google puts the OnePlus Nord 3 and 24 more phones in the ARCore program

In addition to having an impact on the public, the announcement of Apple’s Vision Pro headset seems to have reminded competitors of the prominence of virtual and augmented reality in the market. Now, Google has announced that more than 20 cell phones are receiving support for the ARCore program, software aimed at creating applications in augmented reality.
New additions include the still-unreleased OnePlus Nord 3 and more additions like the OnePlus 11R, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Poco F5 Pro, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 lineup and more. Almost all of the added phones are popular in the Asian and European markets, with Motorola’s additions being the only exception.
See the complete list:
- Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
- Kyocera Android One S9
- Moto G Power 5G (2023)
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola ThinkPhone
- Nokia G50
- Nokia X10
- OnePlus 11R 5G
- OnePlus Nord 3 5G
- Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Poco F5 Pro
- Poco X5 Pro 5G
- Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G
- Techno Phantom V Fold
- Unitech PA768
- Vivo I2202
- Vivo iQOO 9T
- Vivo iQOO 11
- vivo v25e
- vivo v27 pro
- Vivo X90 Pro
- Redmi K60
- Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition
- Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed
- Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
With ARCore support, user can use apps and play games with these features. Google certification is crucial as it ensures your phone will deliver an AR experience that meets the standard. As part of its validation process, Google checks the quality of each device’s camera, motion sensors, and design architecture to ensure it performs as intended.