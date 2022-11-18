Google puts 3D tennis models on the search page with AR feature

Google is improving the user experience regarding purchases directly on the search page with the inclusion of 3D models of sneakers from some brands, combined with an augmented reality feature. Starting today, at least in the US, the mechanism will offer some 3D items from brands such as Saucony, Vans, Puma, Sperry and Merrellallowing consumers to see the item from every possible angle before purchasing.

The feature was first unveiled during the Search On event in September. Functions include rotating and zooming the models, as well as applying them to surfaces through the camera with the AR feature.