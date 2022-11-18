Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Google puts 3D tennis models on the search page with AR feature

By Abraham
Google launches app to centralize user health data
Google is improving the user experience regarding purchases directly on the search page with the inclusion of 3D models of sneakers from some brands, combined with an augmented reality feature. Starting today, at least in the US, the mechanism will offer some 3D items from brands such as Saucony, Vans, Puma, Sperry and Merrellallowing consumers to see the item from every possible angle before purchasing.

The feature was first unveiled during the Search On event in September. Functions include rotating and zooming the models, as well as applying them to surfaces through the camera with the AR feature.

Google will add more brands of sneakers and other types of shoes in the future. Shoes that support this feature will appear on the search page with a 3D badge, showing that it is available for viewing. Amazon and eBay already offer a similar feature for a variety of products. In parallel, Google is also working on a technology that should facilitate the construction of these 3D models by brands.

“Shoppers engage with 3D images 50% more than static ones, which represents a huge opportunity for brands,” wrote Danielle Buckley, director of product for consumer shopping.

Google is also updating its augmented reality beauty feature to make it more inclusive and varied, launching a new photo library featuring 148 models representing a “diverse spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities.” and underrepresented skin types”.

1668717966 848 Google puts 3D tennis models on the search page with

The feature should help consumers choose cosmetic items like foundation more accurately. The feature is also integrated into searches for these products.

