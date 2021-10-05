Google publishes Android 12 source code for the AOSP project

Google has released the Android 12 source code for the AOSP open source project, officially opening the launch of the new version of the system that dominates global mobility.

Android 12 is the new version of the most important operating system on the planet in terms of the number of potentially supported devices. And it comes in the same week as the second in this section, a Windows 11 that should dominate computer desktops in the coming years.

As announced by the vice president of engineering, Dave Burke, and as expected, Pixel devices will be the first to receive the new operating system, via OTA wireless update or image download for each of the supported models without having to unlock the bootloader and without having to delete data from the device. Dave Burke has not given specific deadlines except that it will be available «for the next few weeks«.

After thanking the 225,000 users for testing the beta versions, he has also named the updates «at the end of this year« for partner terminals such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi. You already know that Google is – by far – the one that best supports its Android terminals among all manufacturers, although it must be recognized that the rest have been improving and increasing the number of major versions that Android will deliver. To update your terminal, you will have to check the support resources of each one of them because it is not a process that Google supports directly.

What’s new in Android 12

Google will talk in detail about the features of the system at the Android Dev Summit event, which will take place on October 27 and 28 with prominence for developers. The general new features of the version are known from the first previous version and cover all sections: user interface, updates, media control, performance, support for new codecs, standards and technologies, security and privacy, and more.

Burke noted that Android 12 features “biggest design change in Android history«. The statement is supported by the implementation of the new design language Material You; the redesigned widgets; the renewal of notification controls; Simplified immersive mode to offer a more consistent experience in gesture navigation; extended scrolling and home screen enhancement.

They also arrive performance improvements. Burke says they have cut CPU time used by central system services by 22% and use of large cores by 15%. Application startup times have also been improved, I / O optimized for faster loading of apps, foreground services have been optimized to provide a better experience while background apps will not start services for improve performance. The Neural Networks API has been revised to take full advantage of the specialized AI processors that many endpoints already include.

Another part of the development has been aimed at the always delicate section of the Privacy. Android includes a new central privacy panel, which will give users better visibility into when an app accesses the microphone, camera, and location data. There will also be greater control of it, indicators of microphone and camera use or permissions with nearby devices without activating the location. And in terms of security, Android 12 will restrict access to the device’s MAC addresses for all non-system apps.

Finally, the new version adds medium native to decode animated GIF and WBP files; for AV1 Image File (AVIF) container formats and for audio playback of up to 24 channels. Everything related with folding smartphones It will arrive in a dedicated update, Android 12.1 that we already talked about.