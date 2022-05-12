Google publishes a video of its smart glasses: they are impressive

the technology of augmented reality is gaining ground in the sector. We know that Apple is working on its own glasses, although it seems that it has a great opponent At the time we announced that Google could be working on mixed reality glasses. And now they have confirmed their existence in a big way.

As you well know, yesterday the Google I/O 2022 gave its particular starting signal. A conference for developers in which Google presents its main innovations in the field of software and hardware.

In addition to showing the Pixel 6a, they also surprised with the announcement of the Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 and Pixel Tablet. Isn’t that enough? Well, they have also shown their augmented reality glasses. And they will be perfect to speak in any language.

Google’s AR glasses will allow you to speak without language barriers

More than anything because today Google Just Released a Quick Sneak Peek at New Augmented Reality Glasses, and it’s amazing. More than anything because all expectations regarding its use have just been exceeded.

Before throwing bells on the fly, especially when you see the possibilities that this equipment offers when traveling, it should be remembered that there are still a few years until they launch this product on the market.

The first try with your Gafas Google It was a failure, but for a simple reason: paying $1,500 in 2013 for augmented reality glasses with very few possibilities was something within the reach of very few people. But today it is no longer so crazy, especially when the price of smartphones has risen exponentially.

And seeing the possibilities that the next generation of Google Glass will offer, it is clear that they have some cards that this gadget hides that look really good.

Taking into account that in today’s video they have only shown one of the many functions it offers, The truth is that they have a long way to go. Mainly, because the next generation Google Glass has an improved version of Google Translate capable of live transcription of conversations to have a seamless experience when speaking with people who do not understand your language.

In the demo video we see that the text can be seen through its miniLED lenses, which makes it clear that the image quality will be amazing. There is still a long way to go before this product becomes a reality, but it is clear that augmented reality glasses are going to live a golden age very soon, and with Google and Apple as great exponents.

