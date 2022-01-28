Search here...
Google promises individuals an option for free legacy G Suite accounts

By: Brian Adam

Last week a notice came from Google to users of free Workspace accounts inherited from G Suite that they will no longer be available, having until May to choose the Workspace payment option that most interests them.

The problem here is that, in addition to companies, there are also private users who make use of these accounts inherited from G Suite, and who are not willing to pay for not using them at a professional level, there is a first plan aimed at companies called Workspace Business Starter, at a cost of six dollars per user per month.

Steam Fall Sale Kicks Off Along With Steam 2021 Award Nominations

In addition, these users are faced with the problem that from Google Takeout they cannot export paid content acquired through platforms such as Google Play or YouTube as local files.

It should be remembered that these accounts could be created until December 2012, at which time this service no longer admitted new users. And while there haven’t been any changes for years, this is when Google tries to remove them in favor of Workspace’s paid options.

For Affected Individuals Who Do Not Want Business Payment Plans

This has caused the anger of an undetermined number of private users. To deal with this, Google will give some relief to certain users, it is not known with what criteria, so that they can access an option similar to the one they have been using until now.

According to the updated support page:

In the coming months, we’ll provide an option for you to move your paid non-Google Workspace content and most of your data to a free option. This new option will not include premium features like personalized email or multiple account management. You will be able to evaluate this option before July 1, 2022 and before account suspension. We will update this article with details in the coming months

Of course, users must meet a series of requirements, which are to enter their accounts with their custom domains, have 10 or fewer managed users, not use it professionally, and complete a survey.

Windows 11 makes changing the default browser a bit more complicated

For those not upgrading to Workspace plans:

they will still retain access to additional Google services and paid content purchased through non-Google Workspace services created with their legacy editing account (such as movies purchased on Google Play)

Users will also be asked to give permission from Google to “contact you with personalized updates and special offers regarding your free legacy edition of G Suite.”

The new option, which is just a promise for now, appears to be a stripped-down version of the recently launched individual Workspace plan. In the coming months we will know in a more concrete way the option that is being considered for them.

