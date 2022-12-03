Google presents the arrival of Android 13 for Android TV

Google has just announced the official arrival of Android 13 to its operating system for Android TV smart televisions, noting that this new version “brings more improvements in performance and accessibility to help our developers create attractive applications for the next generation of televisions”.

This is a call to developers so that they can find out about all the news that later translates into better television experiences for users, taking advantage, above all, of the improvements introduced through the APIs of the new version of this operating system.



From now on it will depend on each manufacturer of TV devices deciding to update their own existing devices on the market, with a greater probability that Google itself is one of the companies that does choose to update existing devices such as the Chromecasts.

Logically, this opens the doors for the new TV devices that are launched on the market to already have Android 13 for Android TV as standard.

Among the novelties, Google highlights that applications will now be able to select the optimal audio format before starting playback thanks to the AudioManager API. Also coming is the ability for users to change both the default resolution and refresh rate on compatible HDMI source devices.

Android 13 for Android TV now offers greater support for different keyboard layouts and will allow game developers to refer to keys by their physical location.

And on the other hand, audio descriptions are improved allowing applications to consult the configurations established by users throughout the system to offer descriptions according to those configurations.

Google says Android 13 for Android TV is now available on the ADT-3 test platform as well as the Android TV emulator, prompting developers to visit the developer website for all the Android 13 features. on televisions.

More information: Google