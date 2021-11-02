Google presents Android 12L, the OS for mobiles and tablets with large screens

It is not the first time that Google has to face the arrival of new devices with larger screens. In 2014, Android L (Lollipop) was among the first to take into account the tablet ecosystem, adapting some of its menus for those models with more inches. Now, the phenomenon has to do with future foldable mobiles that are still to come. That is why the presentation of this 12L version of Android has its importance because it means focusing efforts on something that until now had not been taken into account: taking advantage of each pixel on the screen to offer more functionalities and, above all, a much more logical and orderly of each option, menu and desktop. So finally, the Google OS will not be satisfied with simply filling the space by making the same interface that we enjoy on the smartphone bigger. Android 12L as a response to the market The segment of mobile phones with folding screens is unstoppable and year after year the payroll of members of that club is gradually increasing. But also the tablets, which have pending a real adaptation of their Android installations for many years, as Apple does with its iPhone and iPad, or hybrid laptops and Chromebooks, which are crying out to go through the workshop to apply jobs sheet metal and paint. As you can see in the screen that you have just above, Android 12L better organizes the screen elements and offers them an optimized structure to take advantage of the larger screen size, something that will have to be accompanied by the work of the app developers, who They will have to do their bit by offering experiences different from those of a mobile screen. At the moment Google has released a version for developers and only as an emulator within Android Studio. It will not be an operating platform, for now, so it will serve to get in touch with those changes that Mountain View is preparing. And it is that both the market of Chromebooks with ChromeOS, as that of folding phones has suffered an increase in sales in recent months that comes to justify this development. Not forgetting that Google has already practically recognized that it is working on a Pixel with a screen of these characteristics and there will be no better way to welcome it than with an operating system that is actually designed and developed for this new type of screen. >