5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsGoogle presents a function to export our Search Console data

Google presents a function to export our Search Console data

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
exportar serach console.jpg
exportar serach console.jpg
- Advertisement -

Search Console offers useful information about the presence of our website in the Google search engine, but until now there was no way to download the information to analyze it with our own tools.

That changes as of now with a new feature published in this article.

- Advertisement -

This is a feature called “Bulk Data Export” that will allow website owners to download large amounts of data from their website from Search Console.

This new feature will be available in the “Google Index” section of Search Console and will allow website owners to download data in CSV or JSON format from their coverage reports, including details of each URL, crawl errors and the corrections suggested by Google.

The article mentions that this feature is useful for those who need to analyze large amounts of data from their website or perform bulk analysis on their coverage reports, which will help them make decisions about what content to focus on.

It is also mentioned that this feature can be useful for those who use third-party tools to analyze their website data, as they will now be able to download large amounts of data in one go.

- Advertisement -

In the article they discuss some ways to perform queries on the exported content, including the good old and always useful SQL.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does not surpass that of the iPhone 14 Pro in DXOMARK

Thanks to its great display performance, the Samsung S23 Ultra has achieved 148 points,...
Latest news

Project Veritas Is Dead – RedState

The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.