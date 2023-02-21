Google presents a function to export our Search Console data

Search Console offers useful information about the presence of our website in the Google search engine, but until now there was no way to download the information to analyze it with our own tools.

That changes as of now with a new feature published in this article.

This is a feature called “Bulk Data Export” that will allow website owners to download large amounts of data from their website from Search Console.

This new feature will be available in the “Google Index” section of Search Console and will allow website owners to download data in CSV or JSON format from their coverage reports, including details of each URL, crawl errors and the corrections suggested by Google.

The article mentions that this feature is useful for those who need to analyze large amounts of data from their website or perform bulk analysis on their coverage reports, which will help them make decisions about what content to focus on.

It is also mentioned that this feature can be useful for those who use third-party tools to analyze their website data, as they will now be able to download large amounts of data in one go.

In the article they discuss some ways to perform queries on the exported content, including the good old and always useful SQL.