Google prepares a vitaminized ‘smartwatch’ with a Samsung chip, and a new assistant!

Although Google has bought Fitbit and has given an important boost to the brand, the truth is that This commitment to having its own smartwatch on the market is surprising With which to compete (or so we imagine) with the Apple flagship that, year after year, is growing in sales and millions of users who wear them on their wrists.

Thus, it seems clear that the future Pixel Watch (or whatever we want to call it) is running its course and now two new pieces of information have appeared that reinforce this link that for a long time has been woven between two of the most important firms in the world, such as Google itself and Samsung, an expert in wearables of all kinds for almost a decade.

A processor to match

The product of that collaboration will see its fruits in this Pixel Watch of the Mountain View, since everything indicates that Koreans will be the supplier of an essential component on the device: the processor. And of everything that Samsung offers, of course if any family does not offer doubts about its performance that is that of the Exynos and any of its variants.

Renders of the future Pixel smartwatch. jon_prosser

It must be remembered that a variant for mobile phones has been installed in the top-of-the-range models for some years, with extraordinary results that made, for a moment, forget the Qualcomm and their Snapdragon. Be that as it may, that would not be the only striking element of these Pixel watches and there is another one highlighted by the same sources in their latest reports: the wizard.

The future Pixel Watch will have the already known experience of the Google assistant but it will be better, more evolved than what we can find in smart speakers, smartphones, etc. The idea is to make the entire device accessible without having to touch the screen, offering voice commands with which to start the music, a workout or check our health thanks to the measurements of the sensors that you are going to install.

It remains to be seen that this experience will be used to transfer it later to other devices or if it will be exclusive to these future Pixel Watch, although the truth is that on the wallpaper wonderfully and feels like it will mark a milestone differential in the way we relate to the clock. Even so, it seems that there is a long way to go as this model is not expected to hit stores until well into 2022.

