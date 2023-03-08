Google prepares a new way to organize files on Android

Google Files could gain a new section that will allow you to keep your important files protected and always at hand.

Although the app already has an option to keep files safe, this new function has a different and more practical dynamic. We tell you what it is about.

A new way to organize your important files on your mobile

If you use Google Files on your Android mobile, you will know that this app has several interesting functions to manage the files you have on your device. And on the other hand, you have some extra functions such as the possibility of decompressing files without using another tool, freeing up space on your mobile, eliminating duplicates and even hiding important files in a special folder.

In this option, called “Secure Folder”, you can save files that you want to keep safe and private, without making it too complicated. Just set a PIN or pattern to keep them protected under lockdown. And apparently, it will not be the only special option that Google Files has to protect the most important files.

As mentioned in AP, the Google team is preparing a new “Important” option. Unlike “Secure Folder”, which is an option that you can find within the app, “Important” is a new tab that is added to the bottom menu. So you would have “Clean”, “Important”, “Explore”, and “Share” tabs.

Another difference is that the app will not require a PIN or pattern, as it will use biometric identification. In this tab you can add files using the browser or with the options that appear in a floating menu. For example, we can choose the option “Scan using the camera” to save any scanned text or document directly in this section. Or use the “Choose file” or “Choose photos” options.

So it’s a simpler and more practical way to save important files, and have them handy to share at any time. And it will not be the only change that will be applied to the app, since there will also be some interesting modifications in the rest of the sections.

This new tab is currently a work-in-progress feature, so you can’t see it in Files by Google yet.