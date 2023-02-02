Google prepares a new option to control TV from your mobile

There are many options that allow us to control the TV from the mobile, and that simplify the task for us when we have lost the remote control.

But regardless of the functions we use to control the TV from the mobile, we always need to open an app to start the process. Google wants to simplify this step for you with a new option.

The Google TV app will have a widget that will make it easier to control TV from your mobile

As mentioned in 9to5Google, the Google TV app will have a widget that will make it easier to control TV from your mobile. If this happens, we would no longer need to open an app to use the functions to control the TV, since we would have the commands directly on the home screen of the mobile.

While this option is still under development, some details are known. For example, this widget will have a size of 4×5, although we can change it without problems. So if we want, we can make the widget interface take up the whole screen.

And it could have a dynamic similar to what we find in most apps that work as a remote control, but with the advantage of having these functions always at hand. And there may be some extras, for example, that Google takes advantage of the widget interface to show us recommendations with content from different streaming services.

At the moment, this widget is far from functional, but it gives us an idea of ​​what Google could offer us in the near future. Meanwhile, we can use different apps that work as a remote control, and that we can easily download from Google Play.

Or we can opt for another proposal from Google with its Home app. Although the functions it offers are basic, they are more than enough to control the TV when we have lost the remote control and don’t want to get up from the sofa.