google prepares a new chromecast player that could be cheaper

There is no doubt that the player chrome cast It has been one of Google’s great successes in terms of hardware. In addition, its evolution is excellent, so it is not surprising that the North American firm considers the possibility of putting a second model on the market so that any user can find exactly what they need. Well, this would be closer to happening than you might think.

According to the data that have been known, the manufacturer responsible for Android has obtained the corresponding certification of the FCC entity to put on the market a new device that is “wireless” and has a “remote control”. The truth is that they are not very precise data, but few are the devices that Google currently has that meet both characteristics beyond Chromecast. Therefore, it is normal for it to be a new version of this player.

And what would be sought with him? Well offer one more option economical that the current one to compete with the accessories that different Asian manufacturers are launching and that for many users who do not want to spend a lot of money they become real candy. In other words, if you can’t beat your enemy… ally yourself with him. And, all this, without losing one of the things that currently make these players different: the use of the operating system google tv.

What would this new Chromecast offer

Obviously, you will not miss remote control to control everything that is done with the user interface and the applications that will be installed. In addition, it will maintain that the connectivity is WiFi Dual Band and it will not lack the use of Bluetooth and the connection HDMI to connect the device to the TV. It looks good, right?

Google

But to get a more adjusted price you have to give up some things, since otherwise it is impossible. One of the differences has to do with image quality, because what the Chromecast HD will offer at most – which could be the name of the accessory – is [email protected]. Enough so that everything looks perfectly on television, but without fully exploiting 4K panels and some of the subscriptions offered by platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Besides, the hardware would be less powerful because the work required would not be as intense.

What could be its price?

Well, taking into account that we are talking about a model with fewer features, but very useful, and that the price of the current Chromecast is 69.99 euros, the logical thing is that the new model is located in more or less 40€. In this way, it could compete perfectly with the cheapest models on the market because it would stand out for its remote control and, of course, for the use of Google TV. Doesn’t seem like a bad idea at all.