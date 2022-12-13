Google postpones changes to Chrome that would impact ad blockers

MV3 swaps out a powerful API used by ad-blocking extensions called Web Request, for another one called Declarative Net Request, which slows down the action of extensions.

So users of ad blocker extensions can breathe a sigh of relief. The forecast for the change was for January, as Google began to make the transition from the extension standard Manifest V2 (MV2) to Manifest V3 (MV3), in order to improve the security and performance of Chrome.

Plans to disable old standard extensions in Google Chrome have been put on hold for the time being. Who communicated the news was Simeon Vincent, developer of company extensions.

The anticipated timeline was to shut down MV2 in Chrome’s Canary, Dev and Beta channels starting in January 2023, to then broaden the experiments to include the browser’s stable releases through June of the same year and permanently end the MV2 extensions in January 2024🇧🇷 But since December 9, the company has decided to make revisions and postpone the transition, but without disclosing official dates. The new schedule is expected to be announced only in March of next year.

According to Vincent, the decision came after criticism from developers, indicating the service worker’s inability to use DOM resources and the current hard extension service worker lifetime limit. Vicent says the company is trying to mitigate the first with the Offscreen Documents API (added in Chrome 109), but is still looking for a solution for the second problem.

It is worth remembering that blocking ads is something controversial in the company, since advertising is still responsible for a large part of the company’s revenue. Also, as changes are being made to the Chromium project, they should impact not just Chrome, but Edge, Brave, and Opera as well.

And you, do you usually use ad blocker extensions? Leave your comment below!