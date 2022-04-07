Google Play will have a new function to protect your mobile

Google is implementing a new dynamic in the Play Store to protect users’ mobiles.

A dynamic that will affect applications that have not been updated in the store for years. We tell you what this change is about and how it can affect you.

Google Play won’t let you install apps that haven’t been updated for years

As the Google team informed developers, apps that haven’t been updated for years will be hidden and blocked. A measure that will begin to be implemented from next November.

A measure that will not only help users have the best experience with the apps they download and install on their mobiles, but also adds the issue of security.

So if developers who haven’t kept their apps up to date and aren’t up to date with the Android version, they’ll see that they’ll be out of reach for users. That way, we won’t be in danger of installing apps that are out of date.

There are apps on Google Play that have been abandoned years ago, as we can see by their last update date. Many of them are still maintained by the developers as they maintain a user base.

In those cases, developers will have to decide to update them to comply with Google’s new policy, remove them permanently from the Play Store, or settle for the existing audience. Remember that Google will not apply the action of removing them, but will keep them hidden from new users.

Current users of older apps who have previously installed the app from Google Play will be able to continue to discover, reinstall and use the app on any device running any version of the Android operating system supported by the app.

And this is not the only measure that is being implemented in Google Play. A few days ago we mentioned that Play Protect now automatically removes the permissions of the apps that we stopped using on the mobile for a long time.