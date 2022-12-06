Google Play System, the news of November. Penalize ‘scarce’ apps on the Store

- Advertisement -

The Google Play System updates itself by bringing some small – but still significant – innovations mainly focused on parental control and on the app Wallet. As for the first, until now the minor’s account was not able to change the time of the device (smartphone or Android tablet) as otherwise he would have had the possibility to circumvent the time limits imposed by parents on games and app. Now Play Services allows you to change the time, as long as the user doesn’t have a time limit set.

Something changes also in Wallet, with the possibility for merchants to customize the logo. In short:

account management: users who have no time limits set can change the clock

Google Play Store: new functions to discover apps and games faster downloads and installations improvement to Play Protect performance optimizations and bug fixes

support: updated the educational experience for new Android features

Wallet: merchants can dynamically create the GPay key to customize it the API update allows direct links to additional Wallet screens



HOW TO CHECK THE AVAILABILITY OF THE UPDATE

Just open the Play Store, search for Google Play Services and check directly from there if an update is available. To check if it is the Play Store that needs an update, just tap on your avatar at the top right, click on Settings> About> Update Play Store.

NEW ON PLAY STORE

Google is constantly striving to improve the Play Store to allow developers and users to have the best possible experience. In short, the latest updates and changes made concern:

support for quality apps and games: the better the app, the more it should be rewarded by giving it visibility. Google is working to find solutions that reward high-quality titles. The LiveOps program will be renamed to Promotional Content and will allow “deserving” developers to introduce events, special content and offers directly on the Play Store page.

if the technical quality of the app or game is poor, then the visibility will be less . Here are the new thresholds of judgment: user perceived crash rate: 1.09% ANR (Application Not Responding) rate perceived by the user: 0.47%

Those who do not meet these thresholds will be excluded from areas where apps are recommended.

improvements to the trading platform: more control over subscriptions, different payment methods (for example, the parent can make purchases on behalf of the child without setting up a family payment method).

more control over subscriptions, different payment methods (for example, the parent can make purchases on behalf of the child without setting up a family payment method). Google Play protection: new API Play Integrity features to help developers defend against unknown and dangerous traffic.

new API Play Integrity features to help developers defend against unknown and dangerous traffic. expansion of the Google Play Games beta on PC to USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore. He is still absent from Italy.