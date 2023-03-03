Google Play Store starts warning about apps that may not work properly on your phone

Google is making its official app store even more convenient for users looking for an app but don’t want to bump into titles full of bugs and malfunctions. On Thursday (02), Mishaal Rahman published a screenshot that shows a new feature for play store ratings system. As of the latest update, users can find a featured message in the Play Store app listings. “Recent data from similar devices shows that this app may stop working on your device,” says the alert, which uses data from other people’s reviews for the same title.

This feature was introduced months ago, but has finally started rolling out to users. Google has set the overall complaint threshold at 1.09%, and if an app exceeds that share of problem reports, your store visibility will be reduced. This is a way to encourage developers to constantly update their software. In addition, big tech also set the limit for user complaint rate at 8% for specific cell phone models. For example, if a title shows problems at a rate greater than 8% of its users on a Pixel 7, all other users who own that cell phone will be able to find the alert in its listing on the Play Store.

The alert does not mean that the app is unusable on your device, but that the title it could present bugs and other problems. Users’ text ratings can give you a more accurate idea of ​​how your title performs on mobile, tablet, or other platforms.

Ratings by device type

Another improvement to the system is the addition of filters that separate ratings by device types. Can select phone, tablet, watch, or Chromebook to check its behavior on the different platforms based on the opinions of the users. These are small innovations that promise to make the application store more complete and secure — both for users and developers. Recently, the Play Store has started to clamp down on ratings that are not legitimate, i.e. created by robots.

