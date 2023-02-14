Google Play Store: Latest Update Makes Sure You Don’t Miss Your Notifications

The Google Play Store is getting a new update today that puts the emphasis on notifications. A slight change in design makes it possible to have access to it at any time. Rather than only appearing when an alert is sent to the user, the small icon constantly appears on the screen.

Google is constantly making its Play Store more convenient, update after update. However, notifications are a feature that makes life much easier for users, by alerting them when a subscription is about to change or when an application is available in a newer version. Very often, it is therefore better to avoid missing them at the risk of not being aware of important information.

The latest Play Store update makes sure you don’t miss these alerts. Until now, the small bell icon, which represents notifications, only appeared when the user received one. This was then placed inside the search bar, which remained blank in the event that no element should attract the attention of the smartphone owner.

A small design change in the Google Play Store that changes everything

In its latest version, this little bell is extracted from the search bar to sail solo. Now, the icon is on the right of the search bar and on the left of the user’s profile icon. If it has lost its blue color which allowed it to be clearly identified when it was present, it nevertheless remains constantly on the screen, even when no notification is available.

No need to go to the application settings to access the latest news. First appearing in early January, this little design twist now seems to be rolling out to multiple Android devices. After update, the Google Play Store is in version 34.3.18-21. If you don’t have access to the latter yet, it should arrive on your smartphone or tablet within a few days.