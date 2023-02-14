5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsAppsGoogle Play Store: Latest Update Makes Sure You Don't Miss Your Notifications

Google Play Store: Latest Update Makes Sure You Don’t Miss Your Notifications

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
google play store latest update makes sure you dont miss.jpg
google play store latest update makes sure you dont miss.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Google Play Store is getting a new update today that puts the emphasis on notifications. A slight change in design makes it possible to have access to it at any time. Rather than only appearing when an alert is sent to the user, the small icon constantly appears on the screen.

google play store
Credit: 123rf

- Advertisement -

Google is constantly making its Play Store more convenient, update after update. However, notifications are a feature that makes life much easier for users, by alerting them when a subscription is about to change or when an application is available in a newer version. Very often, it is therefore better to avoid missing them at the risk of not being aware of important information.

The latest Play Store update makes sure you don’t miss these alerts. Until now, the small bell icon, which represents notifications, only appeared when the user received one. This was then placed inside the search bar, which remained blank in the event that no element should attract the attention of the smartphone owner.

A small design change in the Google Play Store that changes everything

In its latest version, this little bell is extracted from the search bar to sail solo. Now, the icon is on the right of the search bar and on the left of the user’s profile icon. If it has lost its blue color which allowed it to be clearly identified when it was present, it nevertheless remains constantly on the screen, even when no notification is available.

Related: The Google Play Store Will Soon Block You From Downloading Outdated Apps

- Advertisement -

No need to go to the application settings to access the latest news. First appearing in early January, this little design twist now seems to be rolling out to multiple Android devices. After update, the Google Play Store is in version 34.3.18-21. If you don’t have access to the latter yet, it should arrive on your smartphone or tablet within a few days.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Kyiv wants sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector. But for the EU, the stakes are too high

When Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy of Ukraine landed in Brussels for a highly-anticipated face-to-face...
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy A72 gets February security update

Update (02/14/2023) - MR While Samsung updates its latest generation devices with the new One...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.