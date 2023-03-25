Google Play Store has started testing the synchronization of applications for smartphones

- Advertisement -

Although there hasn’t been a full-scale rollout yet, we can already take a look at the smartphone app sync feature thanks to user feedback. on social networks.

If you use multiple Android devices, now you will be able to synchronize your applications on all compatible Android devices, including smartphones.

For most people, this feature isn’t really going to be much of an advantage, but some users with multiple phones might benefit from it. For example, if you’re using a smartphone and you download a new app, having it synced with other Android devices you own is a time saver.

as you can imagine, this also works if you install apps on an Android tablet and sync them with your smartphone.

A “Sync Apps to Devices” section in the Play Store will allow users to easily sync devices when the time is right. Additionally, this menu also offers more granular controls such as adding or removing devices to sync.

The only downside is that it’s only being tested for now, so there’s no release window available. Hopefully this feature will be released soon.