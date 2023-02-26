google play store, data security labels are misleading to mozilla

- Advertisement -

A search for Mozilla highlights that the Play Store Data Security labels which Google recently introduced, are false or misleading in the vast majority (80%) of cases, at least for the pool of apps examined (40 in all, the 20 most popular free and the 20 most popular paid). Most notably, the researchers observed significant discrepancies between Play Store reports and the privacy policies of the apps themselves.

The problem seems to lie mostly in the form that developers are required to fill in when publishing their software, where it is very easy to find loopholes and quibbles to declare half-truths or misleading information. The problem is that the form is essentially a self-certification; it’s easy to imagine why Google has decided to disclaim itself from the responsibility of verifying all information – according to the latest statistics the Play Store is home to the beauty of 2.7 million apps approximately, the amount of work would be enormous – but the problem of transparency towards the end user remains.

THE key results in a nutshell are the following:

80% of the apps surveyed showed discrepancies between Play Store labels and their own privacy policies.

and their own privacy policies. 16 out of 40 apps received a “poor” rating, which means: major discrepancies related to the types of data shared or collected, or the reasons it was shared or collected. These include Minecraft, Twitter and Facebook.

15 out of 40 apps received an intermediate or “needs improvement” rating. These include YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram.

only 6 out of 40 apps received an “OK” rating, so labels and privacy information were more or less well aligned. The list consists of Candy Crush, Play Games, Subway Surfers, Stickman Legends Offline Games, Power Amp Full Version and League of Stickman: 2020 Ninja.

3 out of 40 apps didn’t fill in the labels, namely UC Browser, League of Stickman Acti, and Terraria.

The research notes that an investigation by the Washington Post dating back to 2021, it had shown more or less similar results with regard to the Apple App Store. In conclusion, Mozilla suggests Apple and Google to “adopt a universal and standardized data privacy system for their platforms”, to expand and better explain their actions to control apps that do not respect the rules and to take some responsibility for the accuracy of the information reported by the app.