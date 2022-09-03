Google Play Store already allows other payment methods to be used

announced in March that it would allow developers to use their own payment systems in apps. In other words, users will be able to buy these apps with alternative payment to the system offered by the Play Store.

This dynamic has been in tests with a very small group of popular apps, but now the opportunity is open to developers from countries of the European Economic Area.

However, there are several details to take into account. At the moment, it is not a system that is officially working in the Play Store, and even when the doors are opened to more developers, it is still a test.

On the other hand, this dynamic will only apply to applications, but does not include video games from the Play Store. And although this system can benefit users and developers, since it them to use other payment methods, it does not exempt them from Play Store commissions.

Regardless of what payment method they implement for the sale of their applications, developers will still have to pay Google Play Store commissions.

For participants in this pilot program, service fees will continue to apply, which support our investments in Play and Android. Developers must pay Google the applicable service fees. When a consumer chooses to use an alternative billing system, the service fee paid by the developer will be reduced by 4%

And of course, developers will have to adhere to the Play Store requirements to participate in this test. For example, developers will only be able to offer an alternative payment method within the app, comply with payment card security standards, as well as offer customer service to users who opt for alternative payment systems.