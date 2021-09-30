Google Play Services stopped working? We present 5 solutions to this error

One of the most important elements that we can find on Android is the Google store. Although it is not the only way to install applications, let’s say it is the official way to do it. In that sense, we can find ourselves in trouble if when trying to open the store we receive an error that refers to Google Play services. Therefore, we will present you some solutions for the error that indicates that Google Play Services has stopped working.

This is a problem that can be due to multiple factors and in that sense, it is best to discard it through a testing process that you can do yourself.

Solutions for the error “Google Play Services has stopped working”

Restart the computer

If you tried to open the Google Play Store and it gave you the error that Google Play Services has stopped working, the first step will be to restart your computer. This will load all the services from scratch and if there was a problem that was preventing Google Play Services from running, it will most likely be fixed.

Check the date and time of your device

According to Google’s instructions, devices will need to have the correct date and time in order to function as expected. In that sense, after restarting your computer, check if this data is correctly configured, if not, correct it and try to open the store again.

Check the storage space

In Android it is very common for the storage to be full and we do not realize it until the notifications begin. If there is not enough free space, then Google Play services will not load properly. Therefore, one of the solutions to the error of Google Play Services stopping working is to take a look at the available space.

If your storage is full, try freeing up space and running the store again.

Clean the data and cache of Google Play Services

In case the problem persists, the next step will be to clear the data and the Google Play Services cache. To do this, you will have to go to the Applications section in the Android settings and search for “Google Play Services”. Once inside, you will only have to occupy the option to clean data and then test that the store runs correctly.

Uninstall updates from Google Play Services

Image source: Make Tech Easier.

Sometimes some system updates can be installed incorrectly and cause problems. In the case of Google Play Services, it is something that usually happens with some frequency and in that sense, it is best to remove the updates and leave the factory app to update again.

To do this, head back to the Applications section in Android Settings. Then, touch the icon with the 3 dots in the upper right and the option to uninstall updates will be displayed. Immediately try to open the store and it is very problem that it starts to function normally.