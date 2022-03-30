Tech NewsApps

Google Play Protect detects YouTube Vanced Manager as a harmful app so you can uninstall it

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Two weeks ago the third-party application YouTube Vanced announced its closure after pressure from Google. We Android users were left without one of the best alternatives to the official YouTube app, and now we discover that Google has taken another step for those users who still have Vanced installed on their devices.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Until the closure of Vanced, in order to download this application along with others from the developer, you had to download Advanced Managerwhich was the “store” where users could download and update the app YouTube Vanced. As well, If you still have YouTube Vanced Manager installed, you may receive a Google Play Protect alert..

Read:

Airpods Pro: how to enable or disable noise cancellation in a 'click'

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Vanced Manager as a harmful app

In the last hours without many users who have received an alert through Play Protect; the antivirus that comes as standard on all mobiles with Google Play; which reports that “Vanced Manager puts your device at risk” and that uninstall this harmful app.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Play Protect Vanced

Even though YouTube Vanced has been closed and will not receive any more updates, it is expected that the app will continue to work for a couple more years, until Google changes some essential API in its video service, and as we can see, it seems that Google does not want any user to access the installer of that application.

Read:

Samsung One UI 3.0 arrives in its first beta: here are all the new features and news

This Play Protect security warning has not yet reached everyone who has it installed Advanced Manager, and if you have the Vanced manager installed and manually scan your apps with Play Protect, it may not detect it as malicious. It seems that Google is updating its database to send the notice to users little by little.

For now, the YouTube Vanced app has gotten rid of that security warning. Currently only your download manager is affected but this could change in the next few hours or days and Play Protect also recommends uninstalling Vanced, excusing itself on security grounds.

Via | 9to5Google
In Engadget Android | The best mobile antivirus is you: tips to protect your Android from malware

Previous articleApple won’t repair stolen iPhones
Next articleTikTok brings new creative assets in a new library to use in videos
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Entertainment

Premieres coming to Disney + in April 2022: series, movies and documentaries

The platform of the North American giant already has everything ready to offer new content in the month...
Mobile

The “Z” symbol is frowned upon: Samsung withdraws the name “Galaxy Z” in several countries

In 2020, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip as its first device under the "Z" brand, which now...
Entertainment

Premieres coming to Netflix in April 2022: series, movies and documentaries

We are very close to starting the month of April 2022 and you are surely wondering what is...
Tech News

Instagram adds new features to support social causes

Instagram is implementing a new dynamic in the app, which will make it easier for you to discover...

© 2021 voonze.com.