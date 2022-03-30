Google Play Protect detects YouTube Vanced Manager as a harmful app so you can uninstall it

Two weeks ago the third-party application YouTube Vanced announced its closure after pressure from Google. We Android users were left without one of the best alternatives to the official YouTube app, and now we discover that Google has taken another step for those users who still have Vanced installed on their devices.

Until the closure of Vanced, in order to download this application along with others from the developer, you had to download Advanced Managerwhich was the “store” where users could download and update the app YouTube Vanced. As well, If you still have YouTube Vanced Manager installed, you may receive a Google Play Protect alert..

Vanced Manager as a harmful app

In the last hours without many users who have received an alert through Play Protect; the antivirus that comes as standard on all mobiles with Google Play; which reports that “Vanced Manager puts your device at risk” and that uninstall this harmful app.

Even though YouTube Vanced has been closed and will not receive any more updates, it is expected that the app will continue to work for a couple more years, until Google changes some essential API in its video service, and as we can see, it seems that Google does not want any user to access the installer of that application.

This Play Protect security warning has not yet reached everyone who has it installed Advanced Manager, and if you have the Vanced manager installed and manually scan your apps with Play Protect, it may not detect it as malicious. It seems that Google is updating its database to send the notice to users little by little.

For now, the YouTube Vanced app has gotten rid of that security warning. Currently only your download manager is affected but this could change in the next few hours or days and Play Protect also recommends uninstalling Vanced, excusing itself on security grounds.

Via | 9to5Google

