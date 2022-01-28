Google Play: offers now have a preferential place in the store

Google’s app store is without a doubt one of the most used on the planet, not in vain there are billions of users who use it every day, and why not, they are looking for the next bargain to get hold of a game or app at a good price. Well, it seems that Google has decided to give the offers the prominence they deserve, and in 2022 we are going to learn about important developments in this regard, with a new design that will give more prominence to this area of ​​the application, which is now a so diffuse. That is at least what we have known now. Now it’s official This functionality had been seen last November, so it’s not something new at all. The real news is that Google has now officially announced this exciting new feature, and its launch window on our phones. He has done it on the Google Play blog, where he has detailed what this new exclusive section for offers will be like, where we will find all those contents that have some type of temporary discount in the store. And as Google has shown us, these offers will become the true center of the Mountain View store. Because as we can see in the images that they have shared, this new tab with the offers is going to be the axis of the app. So much so that the main novelty in terms of design focuses on the location of a new tab called “offers” in the lower center of the Google Play screen. Now, along with the games, apps, movies and television sections, as well as books, a new offers tab is added that is located between all of them. Within this section we will not only find temporarily discounted games or apps, but all kinds of content with a competitive price. Like the discounted games, as well as items that we can buy within the app that have dropped in price. In addition, we can see within this section offers in the form of rewards and groupings of promotions, such as free delivery from a store, discounted or free trips, as well as advantageous purchases. We will also find in this tab discounts on movies and books, both for rent and purchase. In addition, there will be another section within these offers designed to show us the games and apps that have free 30-day trial periods or similar. A function that will arrive during 2022 to all countries, including Spain. >