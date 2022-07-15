Google Play now shows the data that apps collect and share

Google Play is finally rolling out its new “Data Security” section to all users.

A new section that changes the information that we will see in the file of each application and that will help us decide whether to install it or not.

Google Play gives you more information about apps

With the arrival of the new section “Data security” we will find some changes in the information that is shared in the file of each app. For example, we will no longer see the “Application permissions” section.

It was that section that informed us of all the permissions that the application would request to work correctly on the mobile, for example, camera, contacts, location, microphone, etc. A simple way to know what permissions we will have to grant before deciding to install and download the application.

Instead of this section, we will find the “Data security” section that shows all the information provided by the developer. For example, types of data that are collected with the app…personal information, financial information, messages, location, etc. It could also mention how that data will be used or simply say that “No data is shared with third parties.”

Other information that is added in this section is the “Security practices” that the app uses to protect our data. For example, you can mention that the data is encrypted in transit over a secure connection or that the developer gives you the option to “request to delete your data.”

So this section is much more complete than the previous one, since you can see what type of data it will access when you install it on your mobile, how they will use that information and what security measures it has to protect it.

A detail to keep in mind is that this new section does not change all the modifications that you can make from the mobile with respect to the app permissions. Once the application is installed, you can revoke the permissions you deem appropriate from the mobile settings.