Google Play Movies is now Google TV and focuses on streaming

You may remember that almost two years ago the conversion of Google Play Movies as a universal manager of streaming, although the movement given was timid and its result, therefore, poor enough to consider it something more than the annoyance that it has always been. But all that is going to change with the premiere of Google TV, a new approach in form and substance that is already beginning to be available to all users of the old application.

Indeed, Google Play Movies, like some other of the applications that Mountain Views embed in almost every phone that is sold with Android, whether the buyer wants it or not, has always been and for almost everyone, an annoyance, an app that is there, that cannot be uninstalled and that is never used… Or that’s what it sounds like: a lot of people buy movies from time to time, but a lot more people never or hardly ever do so, enough to justify the beating.

What more and more people do is subscribe to video on demand services and either because there are those who have a lot of addiction, a lot of free time or simply because they join an offer, share an account or can afford it, they are subscribed to more one’s: Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV +… These are the most popular VOD services, not the only ones, and having more than one sometimes means complicating management – reviewing and writing down what you want to see – to a fault.

Google Play Movies is now Google TV

Google Play Movies Google TV

Well, look at the image on these lines, because Google Play Movies is now Google TV: same application, different design and functionality. Or what is the same, the application that before was only worth to control in some way the movies that you bought or rented on Google Play and at most search for content available in VOD, as well as manage your list of «things to see later », mutates into a true all-rounder of content.

Google Play Movies Google TV thus becomes a universal content manager, whether purchased or rented on Google Play, or available in the catalogs of the different VOD platforms on the market… At least the most popular ones, which it already is. Tired of having everything spread out and pointing and reviewing the lists of each platform before you start to see something? There are other applications and services that facilitate the work, but who does not have a Google account?

In fact… does «your google list«? It is a functionality integrated into the Google search engine that we talked about a while ago and it is something like the embryo of all this. Of course, if Google Play Movies was integrated with this list, Google TV will not be less, so you can manage it from the place that is most comfortable for you: are you with your mobile and does the app recommend something? Write it down. Are you browsing with your PC and looking for something you want to see? Idem.

You can find Google TV already well visible on Google Play, although it is possible that despite being shown there, a change of icon to the new Google style included, on your Android phone Google Play Movies still appears with the usual interface and functions, in addition to do it as if it were perfectly up-to-date. Don’t worry because the change will be gradual and will take place over the next few weeks And when you do, you’ll know what it’s all about.

And if you wonder if this new Google TV has something to do with what you find in the new Chromecast … the answer is, obviously yes, but with nuances. Nuances that will be revealed as the update of yore is distributed among all users, or non-users, of the Internet giant’s devices. Because perhaps most people will move on from Google Play Movies, but Google TV is something else, much more interesting.