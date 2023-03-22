5G News
Google Play lets you sync apps across all your devices

Google Play lets you sync apps across all your devices

Android

Published on

By Brian Adam
google play.jpg
google play.jpg
The Google Play Store is gaining an exciting feature that will make life easier for those with multiple mobile devices.

A feature that was already available for other devices associated with Google Play, such as Wear OS tablets and watches, and that now extends to mobile phones.

So you can synchronize the new apps on all your mobile devices

The Google team has been very active releasing frequent updates to the Play Store, either for developers or to improve the user experience. And now a new feature has been added designed for users who have more than one device associated with the same Google account.

As mentioned in AP, Google Play has a new option to sync apps on all our phones. An option found in the “Manage apps and devices” section under the name “Synchronize applications with devices”.

iPhone SE (2020), analysis after a month of use: being small is its greatest virtue and its biggest flaw

When this option is clicked, Google Play shows all Android devices and mobiles associated with the same Google account. If you have your devices synced, Google Play mentions that apps you install on the current device will also be installed on their synced devices.

As the description of this option mentions, this dynamic only applies to the new apps that you install on your mobile, but it will not help you to replicate all the apps that you already have installed on the rest of your mobiles. In that case, you will have no other solution than to manually install the apps on your new mobiles.

And on the other hand, it does not mean that this dynamic will be used for app updates either. So if you don’t have the “Automatically update apps” option turned on, you’ll have to update apps manually on each device.

At the moment, this new option does not appear to be available to all users, so it may be a test or there are plans to gradually roll it out to all accounts.

