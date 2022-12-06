Google Play is preparing for this function that will help you recover space on your mobile

The Google team has anticipated for months that it is working on a new dynamic so that apps do not take up space when it is not necessary.

In other words, a dynamic that will prevent those apps that you do not use frequently from eating up your mobile storage space, and without the need to uninstall the app.

And for this, it proposes the archiving of applications. A dynamic that is already giving its first signs in the Google Play Store, as mentioned in 9to5Google. The idea is that users do not have to uninstall the app to recover storage, since with the new “archive” option they will be able to get up to 60% of the space it occupies on the mobile.

How app archiving will work on Android

When this option is enabled in the Google Play Store, you will find three options on the app tab. We will not only have “Update” or “Uninstall”, but “Archive” will be added. Along with this option it will become clear how much storage space you are reclaiming by archiving the app.

And when you perform that action, you will see that the “Install” option will be replaced by “Restore”, since it remembers that you will not be deleting the app, but it is archived. So you will be able to retrieve the app at any time by going through a quick download.

You won’t even need to log into your app account again, as all your user data has been kept in the archived app. At the moment, this new dynamic is not yet available on Google Play, and there is no estimated release date.

On the other hand, another feature that is being tested on Google Play is a new download progress indicator. With this option, you will no longer need to stay on the product page to see the progress of the app installation, since the new floating indicator will always remain visible even if you move to other sections of the store.