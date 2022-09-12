Google Play, here are the system news of September: notification for violated passwords

- Advertisement -

has released the full release note related to Play system updates of 2022. These, explain from Mountain View, “They make your Android devices safer and more reliable and offer you new and useful features. They include updates to the Android operating system provided by Google, the Google Play Store and Google Play Services.”.

It is one of the three components that make up the bases, the “foundations”, of an Android device equipped with Google services: there are the actual operating system, then the Google Play Services, and finally the Google Play system, which in most of the cases is updated without the user noticing (to verify it is sufficient to go to Settings> About phone> Android version> Google Play system update). All three hinges are updated regularly.

Below the news reported by the changelog accompanying the September 2022 Play system update:

- Advertisement -

NEWS: CLOSE AGAINST DATA BREACHES

Account management [telefono] allows users to hide recommended apps on Google Kids Space [auto, telefono, TV, Wear OS] improvements to account recovery and synchronization [telefono] during device configuration, you can decide to install Google Kids Space on a second user’s tablet

Google Play Store new features to discover apps and games optimizations that make the app installation process faster and more reliable improvements to Play Protect performance optimizations, bug fixes and security, stability and accessibility improvements [Wear OS] with the new Play Store for Wear OS, users can experience a new content view that makes recommended apps easier to find [Wear OS] When the user installs an app that requires a companion app on the Wear OS device, the companion app is installed automatically on the device paired with the watch [Wear OS] new secondary menu that allows users to browse the recommended apps for their devices with Wear OS, Android TV or Android Auto directly from their Android smartphone [telefono] find out more about Play Top Picks directly from the Play Top Picks section, where you can now view more details about the app or game in question

Support [telefono] Android 13 consumer education experience (no detail or explanation has been provided on what it is, ed)

Utility [auto, telefono] autofill can now warn the user if their login credentials have been published following a data breach (feature that was already available on Google Chrome, Settings, Autofill, Password Managementthe novelty lies in the , ed)

Wallet [telefono] now you get visual feedback when you close, open or start a car with a digital key [Wear OS] new forms of payment for Google Pay in Japan [telefono] enables the display of public transport companies in the list of travel tickets that can be purchased

Developer Services new development features for app developers to support account management, security and privacy in their apps.

