Google Play has a new option to show you offers on games and apps

Google Play will launch a new section to help users discover offers on applications, games and other content.

A section that we will find in the navigation bar at the bottom of the app, so it will be very easy to access it at any time.

Google Play has a new option to highlight offers on games and apps

Google is adding a new tab in the Play Store called “Offers” for those users who want to take advantage of promotions and discounts on the different content offered by the store.

The Google team mentions that they have partnered with game and app developers to have new offers every day. It specifically mentions applications for travel, entertainment, fitness, shopping, among other topics. And they expect to show different types of offers.

For example, some of the options included in these offers are discounts on books and movies, apps with rewards and elements for a limited time in games, apps with free trials, among other options. So you will see that the offers will be grouped according to the type of proposal that Google wants to offer.

A series of offers that will be renewed every day, according to the dynamics that Google promises. One of the objectives of this new dynamic is to encourage users to try new apps, so it will show applications that offer up to 30 days of free trial, as well as other options at no cost.

For the moment, this new section will be launched this week, but it will not be available to all users. In a first stage, it will be rolled out to some users in India, Indonesia, and the United States. And the Google team ensures that it will reach more countries during 2022.

We will have to wait to see this new dynamic in our territory to assess whether this Google initiative meets its objective.