Google Play has a new option for children to buy only with the authorization of their parents

Google Play is adding a new option for purchases within family groups.

A new dynamic that will protect children when they want to make a purchase in the store, and will allow parents to have control of the purchases of their family group.

New option for purchases on Google Play

- Advertisement -

Google Play has long allowed family groups to set up a payment method. In this way, any of the members added to the group will be able to use that means of payment when making a purchase within the Google store. For example, if they want to buy an app, opt for a subscription, in-app purchases, etc.

And of course, there are also controls so that children can use this payment method only with authorization. A dynamic that improves even more to protect children and adolescents with the latest update.

Google Play is now rolling out a new option called “Request Purchases”, which will work when you haven’t set up a payment method:

Now, if you don’t have a family payment method set up, kids will be able to send a purchase request directly to the family manager. You can then evaluate the request and important information about the app or in-app purchase on your own device and decide whether or not the purchase should be completed.

You can see an example of this new dynamic in the series of images above. When the child makes a purchase, Google Play will tell them to ask their parents. This request will reach the manager with the options to deny it or start the purchase process.

- Advertisement -

So no matter what context exists, children will always need parental authorization to make the purchase. And now this authorization is much more direct, since the purchase request will be sent in real time to the parent or group administrator.

In this way, parents will continue to have control over the purchases their children make, and many headaches will be avoided.