Google Play gives more information about the requirements of the apps

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Google is implementing a small change in the Play Store that will help users when installing an app or not.

A dynamic that will save you time and some headaches. And of course, it will also help you to download the games that you find in the Google Play Store.

A few days ago we told you that the Google Play Store has a new dynamic for downloading applications, since the installation progress is shown on the home screen through a direct access.

A dynamic that improves various details, since not only will the download progress be more visible so as not to be stuck in the Play Store, but a direct access will also be added for each application that has already started the installation or is pending.

However, it is not the only change that Google is implementing to make it easier to download apps. As 9to5Google mentions, the Google Play Store now also shows more information about the minimum requirements of the app.

If you enter the file of the application that interests you, and you move to the “Info. of the app”, you will see that a space is dedicated to its general data. And among them, the minimum requirements of the operating system that your mobile must have to work correctly are added.

So if you have an old mobile and you have doubts if the app will run without problems when you install it, you can go to this section and search for “Android OS”. A dynamic that also works for the games you find in the Google Play Store.

For example, if you want to know if Genshin Impact will work on your mobile, just search for “Info. of the game”, scroll down to “Android OS” and you will see that it is compatible with versions 5.0 and higher. Of course, it is not the only requirement that you must take into account so that this game can run without problems on your mobile, but you will be clear about the minimum requirement of the operating system.

Brian Adam
