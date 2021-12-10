Google Play Games will arrive on Windows PCs in 2022 under an official Google project

Google Play Games will be available for Windows PC platform next year under an official Google project, according to the announcement made by the Internet giant in the framework of The Game Awards 2021.

One of the big news that Microsoft announced for Windows 11 was the Android subsystem for Windows (WSA) or the ability to natively run apps or games from the mobile system on the desktop. The feature didn’t arrive in time for the Windows 11 launch, but it is already being tested on Insiders channels and general availability is expected next year.

Microsoft stressed that this ability would come through a partnership with Amazon, whereby software could be downloaded from the e-commerce giant’s Appstore from the WSA. Not bad, but obviously the Amazon store is very limited compared to everything Google Play offers. Perhaps for this reason, some developers created hacks to install Google Play on Windows 11. Also to a limited extent. Google has the solution.

Google Play Games on Windows PC

Surprisingly, Google has taken the stage of the Game Awards to reveal that it is working to get Android games to Windows under an official project. Interestingly, the company has not partnered with Microsoft, BlueStacks, or any other company and is instead promoting this as a homegrown project. It will also not be limited to Windows 11, as it will be available for Windows 10, indicating that Google’s emulation technology is not tied to WSA, which will (for now) be a Windows 11 exclusive feature.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Alex García-Kummert mentioned that: «Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play Games titles on more devices – seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon on Windows PCs. This Google-created product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we’re excited to expand our platform for gamers to enjoy their favorite Android games even more.«.

This feature will be possible through a native Windows application distributed by Google, which will be compatible with Windows 10 and later versions. The type of emulation to use is not known, but what is known is that will not involve streaming features, i.e. games will run locally and not from the cloud. It will also allow users to seamlessly switch between devices without losing their content or progress in Android games. Or applications, because they could be run in the same way.

Google has not mentioned a specific date for the arrival of the service, but between Microsoft’s WSA, BlueStacks support and Google’s official project, the integration of Android in Windows will be total in 2022.