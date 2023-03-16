5G News
Google Play Games on PC, the beta program is coming to Europe

Abraham
google play games on pc, the beta program is coming
google play games on pc, the beta program is coming
The initiative Google Play Games on PC expands to new regions, including Europe: the Mountain View giant announced it in the past few hours, during the Google for Games Summit conference. As it is easy to guess from the name, it is a service that allows you to run games for the Android operating system on a PC. Google says that in addition to the Old Continent Japan will also be involved, and that the feature (for now still in Beta) will be activated in the “coming months”. It has not been specified which European countries will be involved.

Google Play Games on PC was announced in January 2022, while the first public beta arrived in August; initially testing was conducted in only available in Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand, then there was expansion to North America. At the moment the game compatibility it is not extended to the entire Play Store catalog, on the contrary: it is very limited. However, Google has announced that it is in the process of expanding it significantly, and specifically mentioned some of the most popular and popular titles to come:

These steps forward in terms of compatibility have also been possible thanks to a partnership with Intel; however, Google notes that there is a need for optimization effort for the x86 architecture on the part of developers as well. In this regard, Google has also unveiled a Dedicated emulator for Play Games on PC, built into Android Studio, which promises an even easier game testing process. For now, the tool is by invitation only – developers have to express their interest and hope that Google will grant them access.

The possibility of run android games on windows pc it is certainly not new: there have been emulation software such as BlueStacks for several years. But the very fact that it is software developed by Google should guarantee a user experience that is as simple and refined as possible.

Samsung Pay: how to modify the bottom bar so as not to confuse gestures

