Google Play Games beta: the app to play Android titles on PC (not in Italy) arrives

Announced at the 2021 Game Awards, the app allows you to download and play some mobile games on your Windows laptop or desktop computer. The system, in addition to allowing the use of mouse and keyboard allows you to take advantage of the synchronization seamlessly between devices and integrates Google Play Points.

At present in the selected countries, users who have had access to the beta can therefore preview the app while having fun on Windows PC with some selected games including Dragon Mania Legends, Township, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, Asphalt 9: Legends, War Planet Online: MMO Game and others.

The beta version in the coming months, as promised by the Mountain View giant, will also be published in other territories: to know in a timely manner when it will be available in Italy we recommend register on the official Google Play Games website (Link in Source). Below are the minimum requirements necessary to have fun with the beta version of the app: