Google Play cuts the subscription fee it charges developers in half or more

Since some years Google play it keeps updating its revenue sharing policy, reducing the commissions it charges developers for each sale or subscription they get through Android. And today comes an important change that has been received with open arms by all Android application developers.

After reducing the commission for the first million dollars in benefits this summer from 30% to 15%, now it is the turn of the commission that Google Play charges developers for each subscription, greatly improving conditions.

15% commission for all subscriptions

Currently Google charges developers a 30% commission for subscriptions, reduces the service fee from 30% to 15% after 12 months of recurring subscription, but during the years that these conditions have been in place they have proven that for the companies it was very difficult to benefit from that discount due to customer churn. Come on, since the months that did not use the service were unsubscribed on very few occasions, they maintained the subscription for more than 12 months at a time, and if after 13 months they unsubscribed and re-subscribed the commission would return to the 30%.

Google has listened to the complaints of companies and developers, and to help them grow and to offer a better distribution of profits, as of January 1, 2022, the subscription commission goes from 30% to 15% forever, since the first day.

97% of developers offer totally free applications. Of that 3% of developers with paid applications, 99% of developers use subscriptions as a way to monetize their applications, with which it could be said that this change benefits practically all developers, who will now receive 85% of income and not 70% as up to now.

Google defends the commissions that they have been applying during the last decade since they have allowed them not to apply license costs for their operating system or to be able to make the continuous investments that the company has not stopped making to improve Android and Google Play, which always it had been offered free to manufacturers. Now to adapt to the new market situation they have reduced commissions.

10% commission on subscriptions for cross-platform applications

And that’s not all. Google offers developers a 10% commission for subscriptions for those applications that participate in the Play Media Experience Program launched this summer.

Originally they reduced to 15% the commission of the subscriptions those applications that in addition to Android, also supported tablets, Wear OS, Android Auto, Google Cast and Android TV / Google TV, but as now that 15% of them will give to all developers, for the participants of that program lcommission is reduced to 10%.

In the program Play Media Experience, developers of video, audio and book applications will benefit from the reduced commission if they support the entire Android ecosystem and do not just launch a mobile application.

