Google Play changes the way it displays app reviews

Play is improving the way app are displayed. To make it more useful to users, it will only show ratings based on the device.

In other words, the reviews you see on Google Play will not be an average of the ratings on all devices, but will apply only to the equipment you are currently using.

Google Play will display reviews based on device

The Google team wants to make game and app reviews more useful to users. In a previous article we saw that the system for publishing reviews is changing. They will no longer be published automatically when users write them in the Play Store, but it will take 24 hours before it is public for all users.

While they will be visible to developers, this new dynamic will give Google time to spot any suspicious activity, such as a fake review. And it is not the only change that we will see in the Play Store, since from now on the reviews will be displayed based on the device that the user is using at the moment.

To make Google Play reviews more relevant and useful, users can now see reviews based on the device they’re using. For phone users, they are also filtered by countries or the region where they are located.

So if you’re reviewing an app’s ratings from your mobile, the reviews displayed are based on that device. And the same dynamic when you are in Google Play from a tablet, smartwatch, etc. So you will no longer see an average of all the ratings, but they will be shown based on your team, unless you are viewing Google Play from its web version.