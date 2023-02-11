5G News
Google Pixel Watch: the app starts well and flies to 500,000 downloads

Google Pixel Watch: the app starts well and flies to 500,000 downloads

Android

Published on

By Abraham
With the launch of the Pixel Watch last October, Google also released the companion app dedicated precisely to the management of the first Mountain View smartwatch, through which it is possible to control every single aspect of the wearable, from notifications to dials and so on.

Just the companion app is at the center of a very important milestone that it has reached in recent days, that is exceeding the 500.00 download quota. This is a very interesting data, as the application can only be used with the Pixel Watch – as expected by the changes imposed by Wear OS 3 -, so it is very likely that the number of downloads is quite related to the sales volume of Pixel Watch.

Obviously it is impossible to establish a 1:1 correspondence between downloads and sales, as the app is still accessible to everyone on the Play Store, however, being completely useless in the absence of the Pixel Watch, it is quite likely that the amount of Google smartwatches present in circulation is not that far from this figure. Also because, let’s remember, in some markets the Pixel Watch was one of the pre-order bonuses for the purchase of the Pixel 7 (review) and 7 Pro (here our review)so a good portion of users actually don’t purchased the smartwatch.

Pixel Watch is not officially available in Italy, but we hope that Google will soon be able to bring it to our market too.

  • Google Pixel Watch | android | Google Play Store, Free
