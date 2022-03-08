Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a getting closer and closer: spotted by US operator

Google Pixel Watch is increasingly real: the sources of Android Police they say that the first Google smartwatch, whose rumors have been chasing each other since the days of the Nexus brand, has appeared in the database of a US cellular operator. We do not know which one, but the source says that the code name is “Rohan”, which has already emerged in the past, and also shares some technical specifications, namely:

32 GB of internal storage

Three colors: gray, black and gold

The source further explains that the operator has never sold a smartwatch without cellular connectivity, so it is very likely that the Pixel Watch will have at least one variant with a modem, whether it will be 4G or 5G is yet to be determined. It is worth noting that 32 GB of storage is a rarity in the Wear OS world: the Pixel Watch therefore places itself on the same level as the Apple Watch from this point of view.

PIXEL WATCH: SPECIFIC RECAP

Round touch display with side crown and without frame

Exynos SoC (could be Galaxy Watch’s W920)

Google Wear OS 3.0 operating system

Heart rate sensor and sensor focus on health

Autonomy of one day

At the same time, the same source says that the operator’s database lists another future Google device: the code name is “Bluejay”, and according to the information that has emerged so far it corresponds to the Pixel 6a, a highly anticipated smartphone because it should project the proprietary SoC Tensor and the new design language seen in the flagships in the mid-range. Here, too, we only have information on colors and storage:

128GB of internal storage

Three colors: black, white and green

The inclusion of both products in the database is a pretty solid clue that they will be launched or at least presented together. In the past it was rumored that at least the Pixel 6a would arrive in May, in all likelihood on the occasion of the Google I / O 2022. In short, we are now almost running out.

