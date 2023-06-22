Google Pixel vs iPhone: Google Pixel mocks the iPhone again

- Advertisement -

The battle never ends, Google Pixel vs. iPhone, and arrives BestPhonesForever where the Google Pixel makes fun of the iPhone and highlights its advantages.

Google has launched a humorous ad campaign titled “BestPhonesForever“, where Pixel smartphones are protagonists and face off against Apple’s iPhone.

These humorous ads seek to highlight the supposed limitations of the iPhone and demonstrate why the Pixel devices are superior.



In ads, Google displays situations that emphasize the advantages of the Pixel over the iPhone, using humor to grab the public’s attention and generate interest in its products.

Advanced features that leave the iPhone in the past

In several of the ads, the Pixel highlights advanced technological features that are supposed to surpass the iPhone.



For example, 30x zoom, astrophotography, and artificial intelligence are mentioned, features that the iPhone can’t match.

These differences are presented in humorous fashion, with the iPhone lamenting its inability to keep up and the Pixel taking advantage to highlight its superior capabilities.



Google Pixel vs. iPhone: The Pixel Fold and the absence of a folding device by Apple

Google has taken advantage of the campaign “BestPhonesForever” to highlight the launch of the Pixel Fold, a foldable smartphone that offers an innovative experience to users.

Priced at $1,800, the Pixel Fold represents a technological breakthrough in the mobile device market.

Meanwhile, Apple hasn’t unveiled a foldable smartphone to date, leaving users wondering when they might see a similar offering from the brand.

In short, the advertising campaign “BestPhonesForever” by Google Pixel uses humor to point out the supposed limitations of the iPhone and highlight the advantages of Pixel devices.

Through advanced features and the introduction of the Pixel Fold, Google seeks to persuade consumers that Pixel phones are a more modern and superior option compared to the iPhone.

However, choosing the right smartphone depends on the individual needs and preferences of each user.

To see the continuation of the videos you can enter Google’s YouTube channel here: https://youtube.com/@madebygoogle.