Google Pixel, the July patches have arrived

Google has released in the past few hours the monthly patches dedicated to its Pixel smartphones – supported models include Pixel 4 and 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6 and 6 Pro). Unlike last month, in July there is no significant news on the functionality side: the only addition, limited to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, concerns the support of VoLTE calls in some telephone networks in the EMEA / APAC markets. The list of Android OS security updates: a total of 33 fixes (12 with patch dated 2022-07-01 and 21 with 2022-07-05) all with a high or critical severity level.

The most serious vulnerabilities include the one at the System level which could allow remote code execution without the need to obtain additional privileges and another relating to the kernel components that could lead to the disclosure of local information always without the need for acquire additional privileges. Specific corrections are also contemplated for models equipped with Imagination Technologies, Mediatek, Unisoc and Qualcomm components. To these patches another one is added (CVE-2021-35133) dedicated only to Pixel smartphones: is of moderate severity and affects the kernel. The details of the patches can be consulted by connecting to the addresses listed in the two VIAs.

The new patches are currently being distributed via OTA, alternatively you can download both the OTA update (i.e. the same file that is distributed via the Internet) and the Factory Images (which allow you to perform a complete reinstallation, with consequent loss of all data) by connecting to these addresses:

