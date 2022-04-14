Google Pixel, the FCC certifies four in one fell swoop: there is Pixel 6a

The “hot” time of the year for Google’s Pixels is gradually getting closer. If for the successors of the current top of the range it will be necessary to wait the autumn although the rumor machine is already in motion, it is the launch of the “cheap” Pixel is almost imminent about which we know a lot.

In fact, being so close to formalization, Pixel 6a has been widely the protagonist of the rumors of the last few weeks. to which now another is added. It comes from the FCC, the Federal Communications Commission which deals with testing the products that emit radio frequencies and approve them (or reject them) before their debut on the market. The US agency recently screened four Google smartphones as can be verified from the portal.

To tell the truth, if on the one hand we have four model codes, GB62Z, G1AZG, GX7AS and GB17L, on the other hand, the first two have been dedicated to separate reports, while the last two are enclosed in the same file. Leafing through the documentation there are no details that help to reveal the identity of each, except for GX7AS to which the FCC has associated the commercial name of Pixel 6a. Out of four codes, therefore, only one has name and surname understandable, the others remained reserved.

TWO PIXELS UNDER THE SAME ‘ROOF’

Consequently, we can only make hypotheses about them, and the most probable is that GB17L, being coupled to GX7AS alias Pixel 6a, may be a slightly different variant of the latter, perhaps due to some technical quibble. GB62Z and G1AZG instead should be two different models, probably, by exclusion, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

A pair of certainties however the FCC gives them to us, on the technical specifications. And since it is an agency that deals with communications, they can only concern the connectivity of the three / four Google smartphones. Here’s what to expect, certainly from Pixel 6a since it is the only one to have come out in the open, and also from the other two, that is, probably, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro:

5G

Dual band Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth

NFC.

Here is a quick summary of the next Pixel we have the most rumors, namely the Pixel 6a expected at debut in a month.

PIXEL 6A, EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS