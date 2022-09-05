Google Pixel Tablet may not support mobile network and use only 64-bit architecture

Update (09/04/2022) – FM

anticipated during I/O 2022 the news that will arrive in its product catalog this year. The Pixel Tablet stands out as the first big tech tablet, but few of its technical specifications are known. Last Thursday (1st), a systems developer revealed more details that we can expect from the device. Kuba Wojciechowski published some of his findings while analyzing the open source of official Android apps. Google appears to have designed the Pixel Tablet with a focus on its application in the user’s smart home, which could mean the absence of various features such as support for connecting to s of internet.

Google’s hardware team seems to have fully embraced the idea and designed the device around that concept. According to the AOSP code, it will not contain any GPS hardware or a modem, making it only really usable at home, connected to WiFi. pic.twitter.com/LAmNEGA58T — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 1, 2022 Only by recording the sounds your lock makes could duplicate your house key

The expert delved into the AOSP code, where he found that the Pixel Tablet might end up not having a modem for a mobile network connection, causing users to limit themselves to using Wi-Fi networks to connect to the internet. Also, the tablet does not appear to have proximity sensors or hardware for GPS geolocation. - Advertisement - It was also discovered that the device will be based on a “Citron” platform that is also used for the Pixel 6, so it is possible that the Pixel Tablet uses 1st generation Google Tensor instead of its successor chip that will be fitted to the Pixel 7. This should allow the model to be sold at more affordable prices.

The developer, who previously revealed the tablet’s camera specs, reiterates that the model will have a front and rear camera with 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors. In addition, the device must abandon support for 32-bit applications to fully embrace the 64-bit , allowing it to work with less RAM. With this, it is possible to deduce that the tablet will serve as an input model that converts into a hub to control smart home devices like a Nest Hub. Google has yet to confirm the Pixel Tablet’s specs, price and release date, but it is possible that it will be introduced at retail alongside the Pixel Watch.

Update (8/17/2022) – HA

Google Pixel Tablet can only run 64-bit apps and will have Stylus pen support

With little detailed information about the Google Pixel Tablet, which should only hit the market in 2023, it is up to developers and informants on duty to dig certifications — such as the one that confirmed Stylus pen support — and codes to advance some machine details. - Advertisement - This time it was Mishaal Rahman, Google’s code mouse and the like, who discovered information that suggests that the Pixel tablet could be launched with a 64-bit-only version of Android 13 — thus being one of the first Android devices and ending the 32-bit architecture support.

Interesting: “Move tangor to 64-bit only” Tangor, the rumored Pixel Tablet, may ship with a 64-bit-only build of Android 13. That should reduce memory use, but it means the tablet won’t be able to run any 32-bit apps.https://t .co/C3d3Y5pS24 pic.twitter.com/1SKh3pPcG6 This is Steam Deck, Valve’s rival to Nintendo Switch — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 16, 2022

As he notes, Google is testing this on the “Tangor” device, codenamed the Pixel Tablet. Among the advantages of this solution are the reduction of RAM memory usage, although it prevents a range of apps from simpler development. This slice, however, is tiny compared to the whole, as most apps available on the Play Store today need to support 64-bit architecture. Rahman himself notes that Android 12 was already working towards this technology, and with Android 13, just released in a stable version, the same thing happens. Furthermore, it is worth noting that, on Apple’s side, this has not been an issue since… 2017. But it is possible to understand this temporal distance since Apple takes the reins of its entire ecosystem, including the App Store, being able to level your systems more easily.

- Advertisement - Google’s open source Android, on the other hand, has many more distribution options and device manufacturers that need to be taken into account when making a big change like this. The Chinese market in particular has proven difficult for a long time, with many app stores co-existing with each other, making it difficult to apply a big change like this. Fortunately, these stores have now reached an agreement to phase out support for 32-bit applications. This issue is also allied to changes on the hardware side, as chipset manufacturers are increasingly betting on 64-bit, see the recently released Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 cores, which only work with this architecture. For the rest, Google remains silent about the launch of its first tablet, but at least we know that it will hit the market with Tensor chipset.

Original text (5/30/2022)

Google Pixel Tablet has Stylus pen support confirmed in certification

After a few years of neglecting the tablet segment, Google used its flagship conference to announce its first-of-its-kind device. The device should have a simple design and native Android 12L, while its launch will take place sometime in 2023. As much as Google tries to keep the Pixel Tablet’s technical specifications secret, a device codenamed Tangor has been spotted on the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) website. The available data sheet does not reveal the other technical specifications of the device. Even so, USI confirms that the tablet will be compatible with stylus pen. For those unaware, USI is an organization that maintains a standard for interoperable pens that can work on a wide variety of touchscreen devices, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.