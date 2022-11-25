google pixel tablet, first full images and design details

- Advertisement -

Today is the day of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but during the presentation event there was also a way to quickly talk about the Pixel Tablet; Although it was not officially announced, Isabelle Olsson of the design team spoke about the materials that will be used to make the body of the device. In particular, there is talk of a “nanoceramic coating inspired by porcelain”, which will return a feeling, above all tactile, never seen in any other tablet.

What all this means is difficult to say a priori, but we can console ourselves with the fact that at the same time Google showed the device on both sides. At the hardware level, there are some rather pronounced frames compared to what are the current standards – think for example of devices like iPad Pro / Air or Samsung Galaxy Tab S. The back is mostly clean, with a stylized “G” in the lower center above what looks like connectors to 4 pin. Among other things, in the post on the official blog Google has at least partially confirmed some details on the docking stations we were talking about this morning – specifically, it confirmed the existence of one of the two. It will be called Speaker Dock and is designed to provide the user with a “phenomenal audio experience”.

In short, drawing the conclusions: the appearance at first glance seems decidedly less refined and “premium” than the most prestigious models on the market. But we know that Google isn’t afraid to go against the grain and try bold solutions, so let’s give it the benefit of the doubt again. On the software side, the images clearly show an Android 13 perfectly in line with what we have seen in the Mountain View smartphones, but the blog post always anticipates further refinements to the user experience and the ability to substantially become a smart display like the Echo Hub (clearly in tandem with the appropriate docking stations).

- Advertisement -

In this regard, it is worth mentioning that according to rumors from the supply chain, the Mountain View giant has made several other decisions intended to raise more than one eyebrow – no GPS module, for example, no proximity sensor or barometer. Reason? They are not very useful components on a tablet, and their removal allows you to keep costs down. In short, it seems that Google wants revive the philosophy of the most popular devices of the mythical Nexus era, such as the Nexus 7 tablet developed in collaboration with Google or the Nexus 4 and 5 smartphones made together with LG. In any case, Google has announced that the tablet will be released “in 2023”