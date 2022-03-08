Google Pixel smarter in an emergency: proposes the main help

Along with the classic number pad for the emergency dialer, Google enters a dynamic list with the main numbers to alert the rescue. It is the news that Google is distributing on Pixel for the benefit of all, especially those who often travel from one country to another and risk being banned precisely in situations where a second or two can make a difference.

The idea is that the Pixel, having instant knowledge of the region of the world in which it is located, submit to the user a list of the main emergency services, from the number of police forces to that of firefighters. Of course, in some areas we cannot speak of a “list” but of a single number, such as in the USA with 911 or in Europe where there is the single emergency number 112. But it is precisely the distance between places where there is ‘it is a single option that can be spent in any eventuality and others in which each emergency has its channel to make the idea of ​​Google extremely focused.

HOW TO RECALL THE FAST EMERGENCY DIALER AND ROLLOUT

The Fast Emergency Dialer is part of the app Personal emergencies of the Pixels and has been inserted in the lock screen, so as to be always ready for use, and in the emergency menu. Here’s how Google details i methods to call the Fast Emergency Dialer:

From the lock screen (if it’s on):

Scroll up

Tap Emergency call Use the slider in the emergency menu

With a long press of the power key (Android 11 and earlier and Android 12 on Pixel 5 and earlier):

Press and hold the power button for 5 seconds Tap Emergency Use the slider in the emergency menu

With the power key and volume buttons (default on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Android 12):

Press the Power key and the Volume Up button at the same time Tap Emergency

Use the slider in the emergency menu

It appears that the rollout in the US has already left. Personal emergencies of the Pixel is an app to which Google has recently been devoting a lot of attention: in October, for example, the possibility of automatically recording emergency videos arrived, and that of the past few hours on the dynamic list for the numbers of countries not it only confirms the company’s commitment to making its smartphones as functional as possible, even in an emergency.

