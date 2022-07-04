Google Pixel, simpler do-it-yourself repairs: iFixit sells genuine parts

- Advertisement -

Good news for proponents of the right to redress possess one Google Pixel smartphone: thanks to the collaboration between the Mountain View house and iFixit announced last April, it is now possible to buy the tools and original components necessary to restore the most common smartphone functions in case of malfunction.

THE original spare parts for Pixel smartphones can be purchased by connecting to the iFixit website (link in Source) which also makes available the kit of tools to perform the interventions (screwdriver, suction cup, tweezers, precision tips, etc.) and the step-by-step guides showing how to disassemble and replace the most common components (e.g. battery, screen and cameras).

FROM PIXEL 2 ONWARDS

[mb_related_posts1]

Supported models include almost all Pixels released over the yearsare excluded at the moment (note: information obtained from the European iFixit store) only the original Pixel and Pixel XL and the Pixel 5a – the 6a is also missing but it is not yet on sale, it will arrive at the end of July in the United States. More in detail:

Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

A few examples? The Pixel 6 screen costs € 119.95 (€ 124.95 with the toolkit to replace it), the battery retails for € 42.95 (€ 47.95 with the kit) and the rear camera for € 119.95 euro (124,95 with the kit). It is interesting to note that in many cases ‘secondary’ components are also supplied but necessary to conclude the intervention in an optimal way: the reference goes to elements such as the adhesive films that keep the display and battery hooked in some models. To get a clearer idea of ​​the material that can be purchased, a visit to the iFixit website is recommended.

Please note that the program operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and in all European countries where Pixel smartphones are marketed. Google has already announced that iFixit will also sell original spare parts dedicated to future models of the Pixel line.

Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Phoneshock to 691 euros or from eBay to 749 euros .

or from eBay to . Google Pixel 6 is available online from Phoneshock to 507 euros or from eBay to 579 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro at 750 euros and Pixel 6 at 576 euros. (Update of 30 June 2022, at 04:42)