Google Pixel Notepad, batch production. And check also … Pixel 7 Ultra | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Foxconn is already producing two new google-street-view-the-historical-view-arrives-on-smartphones-the-quality-of-the-images-will-soon-improve/">Google smartphones: according to the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, it would be the foldable Pixel (it should be called Fold or ) and the Pixel 7 Ultra. They are both very interesting models – the first because, of course, it will be Google’s first leaflet and has been around for a long time now; the second because it is a completely new model, which represents a significant change in the company’s strategy as regards the top end of the market.

Historically, Google has always produced two top-of-the-range Pixel smartphones: a “standard” variant and an XL. In recent years this strategy has changed a bit: in 2020 only the Pixel 5 arrived, while in 2021 we have returned to two models, but goodbye to the suffix “XL” in favor of “Pro”. Given how the international smartphone market is currently organized, it is reasonable to assume at this point that this year Google will further expand its portfolio by switching to three devices offering a “standard” Pixel 7, a Pixel 7 Pro and a Pixel 7 Ultra.

For the moment there are not many details on this alleged “super flagship”. The source says it will use a Sony IMX787 main camera sensor. A telephoto is also planned, which will use a 50 MP sensor (Samsung ISOCELL GN2) and may even have a periscope lens with variable zoom level. The display will have 2K resolution and a hole in the center to accommodate the front camera. There is also talk of a ceramic body, and of course the second generation Google Tensor proprietary SoC.

It is interesting to observe that this device appeared on radar for the first time just a few days ago: the codename would be Lynx and it was even assumed that it was just a sort of benchmark platform for camera sensors. However, Foxconn’s involvement in mass production gives the project a whole other concreteness.

On the foldout the source does not dwell too much: it merely says that it will have the “classic” form factor with a flexible screen that folds inwards, exactly like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line. From previous rumors, however, we already know several more details, which we are going to summarize schematically below:

Form factor: Galaxy Z Fold style but more squared off, more in line with Oppo Find N

Display: external: 5.8 “ internal: 7.6 “

SoC: First generation Google Tensor

RAM: 12 GB

Cameras: 12MP rear main and 16MP ultra wide angle (same setup as Pixel 6a)