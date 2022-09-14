HomeTech NewsGoogle Pixel Mini may be developing with Tensor chipset and more, says...

Google Pixel Mini may be developing with Tensor chipset and more, says rumor

google is due to hold a major launch event on October 6 and the market expects the company to present two smartphones: the pixel 7 and 7 Pro. However, new rumors indicate that the search giant has “another ace up its sleeve”.

The information was released by the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station, and the leaker claims that Google is developing the project of a smartphone known internally as “neila”.

The launch of this device should only happen in 2023, but the your business name has already been defined: Google Pixel Mini.

Image/reproduction: acquisTC. New smartphone may be presented to the world in 2023 alongside a tablet and a foldable smartphone from Google.
For the leaker, as in the case of Apple, the main highlight of the Pixel Mini will be its smaller screen, being that we are talking about a display that is less than 6 inches.

In addition, this panel must have a central hole to house the front camera, while the back must follow the design of the Pixel 7 family models. Another detail that is basically confirmed is the presence of the Google Tensor G2 chipset.

However, we still don’t know if this new device will be part of the Pixel 7 family or if it will be marketed in a “new family”. Anyway, as Google has not commented on the matter, it should be noted that everything remains in the field of rumors.

Do you believe that Google can bet on a device that went wrong in the Apple catalog? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

