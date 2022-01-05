Google Pixel, January patch in distribution. For Pixel 6 we have to wait

The January 2022 patches for Google Pixel smartphones are rolling out, punctual as always; well, almost, as for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro they have not yet been released. The good news is that, when they arrive, they will fix many of the problems that users have been experiencing over the past few weeks, including the connectivity problem that causes calls to drop and that forced Google to stop distributing the December patches.
The delay is in a certain sense understandable because for the Pixel 6 it includes the whole December patch, which in itself was very substantial with about 100 bug fixes, to which the current changelog is added:
- Fixed a bug that causes the screen to be unlocked after a missed call if there is no screen lock set
- General improvements and fixes for networking
- Fixed a bug preventing emergency calls when certain third party apps are installed.
- Fixed an issue that prevents Pixel Stand from starting setup after app update under certain conditions
- Fixed a problem with the calculation of the data used under certain networks.
- Eliminated the black frame that appeared after closing the Google Assistant overlay in the lock screen
- Fixed a memory leak in System UI under certain conditions
- Fixed navigation bar disappearing when changing device orientation under certain conditions
- Fixed incorrect Picture-in-Picture rendering for certain apps
- Fixed Wi-Fi disconnections under certain conditions
The January patch also includes several security updates Android – 36, to be precise (16 at the January 1 level and 20 at the January 5 level) – to which 10 are added specific to the Pixel. Some of the closed vulnerabilities are considered critical, but Google notes that none of them are actively exploited to conduct attacks.
Below all the devices that received it and the links to the respective images for download and manual flash, for those who feel it:
- Pixel 5a: Factory | OTA
- Pixel 5: Factory | OTA
- Pixel 4a 5G: Factory | OTA
- Pixel 4a: Factory | OTA
- Pixel 4 XL: Factory | OTA
- Pixel 4: Factory | OTA
- Pixel 3a XL: Factory | OTA
- Pixel 3a: Factory | OTA
As for the arrival of the patch on the Pixel 6, we have no precise timing, only a vague “later this month”.
- Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online at 1,019 euros.
- Google Pixel 6 is available online to 641 euros or to 779 euros.
Available on: Pixel 6 Pro for € 1,020 and Pixel 6 for € 780.