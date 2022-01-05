Google Pixel, January patch in distribution. For Pixel 6 we have to wait

The delay is in a certain sense understandable because for the Pixel 6 it includes the whole December patch, which in itself was very substantial with about 100 bug fixes, to which the current changelog is added:

Fixed a bug that causes the screen to be unlocked after a missed call if there is no screen lock set

General improvements and fixes for networking

Fixed a bug preventing emergency calls when certain third party apps are installed.

Fixed an issue that prevents Pixel Stand from starting setup after app update under certain conditions

Fixed a problem with the calculation of the data used under certain networks.

Eliminated the black frame that appeared after closing the Google Assistant overlay in the lock screen

Fixed a memory leak in System UI under certain conditions

Fixed navigation bar disappearing when changing device orientation under certain conditions

Fixed incorrect Picture-in-Picture rendering for certain apps

Fixed Wi-Fi disconnections under certain conditions

The January patch also includes several security updates Android – 36, to be precise (16 at the January 1 level and 20 at the January 5 level) – to which 10 are added specific to the Pixel. Some of the closed vulnerabilities are considered critical, but Google notes that none of them are actively exploited to conduct attacks.

Below all the devices that received it and the links to the respective images for download and manual flash, for those who feel it:

Pixel 5a: Factory | OTA

Pixel 5: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4a 5G: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4a: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4 XL: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4: Factory | OTA

Pixel 3a XL: Factory | OTA

Pixel 3a: Factory | OTA

As for the arrival of the patch on the Pixel 6, we have no precise timing, only a vague “later this month”.