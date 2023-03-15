Google Pixel Fold will be a “heavyweight”, but it will also have a great battery

- Advertisement -

Apparently the will be quite heavy, even heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which with 263 g is the second most massive foldable of all: the sources of 9to5google. The good news is that it’s the “fault” of battery, which will be very large – close to 5,000 mAh, even better than the 4,500 mAh of Oppo Find N and N2, the best seen so far in this segment. Just to make some more precise comparisons with the direct competition:

Vivo X Fold Plus: weight 311 g | 4,730mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: weight 263 g | 4,400mAh battery

Oppo Find N2: weight 233 g | 4,500mAh battery

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: weight 262 g | 4,500mAh battery

Finally, let’s mention Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2, which however is a slightly different product since it has two separate displays: it weighs 284 g, and has a 4,450 mAh battery.

The precise physical dimensions of the device (naturally presumed) have already been leaked in the past, and indicate a marked resemblance to Oppo’s product. The height will be almost identical, with 140 mm, but the width will be greater by about 7 mm, for a total of 80 mm (when closed, of course). As demonstrated by the 1:1 scale “dummy” released a few weeks ago, when open the device display will be noticeably in landscapeperhaps even close to a more or less standard ratio such as 4:3 or the less common 5:4.

Google has been working on the device for a long time now, and it’s already been delayed more than once. It seems that 2023 will finally be the decisive year; we imagine we could learn more at the I/O conference this spring.