5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsGoogle Pixel Fold should have bigger battery than Galaxy Z Fold 4

Google Pixel Fold should have bigger battery than Galaxy Z Fold 4

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google Pixel Fold should have bigger battery than Galaxy Z Fold 4
1676986001 google pixel fold should have bigger battery than galaxy z.jpeg
- Advertisement -

It is not a novelty that rumors have arisen regarding a future Google foldable cell phone. Now, another rumor involving the alleged Pixel Fold indicates that it should be heavier than Samsung’s rival Galaxy Z Fold 4, in addition to the Surface Duo 2 and OPPO Find N models.

But the additional grams would be for good reason. The Mountain View giant plans to put a battery of almost 5,000 mAh in its future flexible smartphone. That is, a capacity greater than the 4,400 mAh present in the Korean model.

Image: Reproduction

By placing a larger piece than the main competitors, Google had to compromise the weight of the product. In other words, it will have more than the 263 grams of the Z Fold 4 – the heaviest folding today.

- Advertisement -

It is expected that the gain in capacity will also translate into greater autonomy away from the socket. However, as we well know, this may also depend on possible system optimizations.

Expectations are for an internal screen of 7.57 inches and an external one of 5.78 inches. In addition, the device will be powered by the Google Tensor G2 platform.

Rumors also point to the launch of the possible Pixel Fold for the third quarter of this year, for something around $ 1,800. However, so far, there is no official confirmation from Google.

What are your expectations for the search giant’s future foldable device? Comment with us!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Can you put two-factor authentication on Twitter without paying? Yes, and this is the way

One of the best options that exist to protect access to the account...
Latest news

Texas challenges federal spending law over proxy voting rule

Texas filed a federal lawsuit that seeks to wipe out the $1.7 trillion fiscal...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.