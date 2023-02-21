Google Pixel Fold should have bigger battery than Galaxy Z Fold 4

It is not a novelty that rumors have arisen regarding a future Google foldable cell phone. Now, another rumor involving the alleged Pixel Fold indicates that it should be heavier than Samsung’s rival Galaxy Z Fold 4, in addition to the Surface Duo 2 and OPPO Find N models. But the additional grams would be for good reason. The Mountain View giant plans to put a battery of almost 5,000 mAh in its future flexible smartphone. That is, a capacity greater than the 4,400 mAh present in the Korean model.

By placing a larger piece than the main competitors, Google had to compromise the weight of the product. In other words, it will have more than the 263 grams of the Z Fold 4 – the heaviest folding today. It is expected that the gain in capacity will also translate into greater autonomy away from the socket. However, as we well know, this may also depend on possible system optimizations.